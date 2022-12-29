Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 15,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

