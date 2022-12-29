Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.89 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.00. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.43.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

