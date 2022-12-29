Founders Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

