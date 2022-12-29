TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

