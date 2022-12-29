TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.81 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

