Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

