Lake Street Financial LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.