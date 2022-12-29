Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

