Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 106.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,564,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 99,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,132,000.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DQ opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

