Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $463.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

