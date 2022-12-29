Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $110.38 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

