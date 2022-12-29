800 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

