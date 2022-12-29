Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

