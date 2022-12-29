Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 150 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,641,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,427,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

