Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,125 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 74,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 109,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 42.0% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 37,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

