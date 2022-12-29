Stonnington Group LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

