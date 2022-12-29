Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $7,657,000. Amundi boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

