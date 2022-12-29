Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

TXN stock opened at $161.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

