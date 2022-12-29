Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 99 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Chubb by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $219.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $198.20. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

