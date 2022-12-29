AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

