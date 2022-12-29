Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

