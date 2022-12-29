Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,085 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

