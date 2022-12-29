Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,085 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3 %
PG stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.