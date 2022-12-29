Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

VZ stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

