StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 943 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACN stock opened at $263.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

