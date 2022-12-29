Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

