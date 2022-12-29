Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Fiserv worth $172,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

