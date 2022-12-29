StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.