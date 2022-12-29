iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.32 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

