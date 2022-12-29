Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 162,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NEE stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.