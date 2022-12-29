StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43.

