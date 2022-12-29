HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,962,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average of $501.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.