Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.