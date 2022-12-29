Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $82.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

