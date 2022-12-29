Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37.

