884 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of ITCI opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

