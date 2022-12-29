Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

