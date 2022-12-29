Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.