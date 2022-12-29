Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 963 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

