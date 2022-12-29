State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

NYSE:HSY opened at $232.87 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

