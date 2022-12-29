Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

IART stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

