Girard Partners LTD. Sells 334 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

