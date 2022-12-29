State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,370 shares of company stock worth $5,557,119. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.