State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 32,931 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amdocs by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.