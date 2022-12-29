State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

DG opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

