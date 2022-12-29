Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 23.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9,080.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

