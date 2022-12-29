First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $436.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $448.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

