Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $116.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.