Girard Partners LTD. Sells 753 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

