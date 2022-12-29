Girard Partners LTD. Buys 2,653 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,640,000 after acquiring an additional 483,746 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,340,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,596,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

