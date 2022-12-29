Girard Partners LTD. Invests $952,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.31 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average is $323.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

